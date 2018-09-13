Get ready, gamers: There will soon be an Analog Arcade Bar in downtown Moline.
The owners of the downtown Davenport barcade announced Thursday that a second location — 1405 5th Ave., Moline — is on the way.
The new Analog is due to open before the year’s end, according to co-owner Dan Bush.
“We only wanted to open another location if we could do it bigger and better,” Bush said.
For Bush and Analog’s other three co-owners — Kyle Carter, Rich Cooksey and Devon Wiese — the two-level 10,000-square-foot building on 5th Avenue checks both of those boxes.
The property, which is located near Bent River Brewing Company, formerly housed a bar/restaurant called The Venue.
“We’ve had our eye on this building for a long time,” Carter, also executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said. “The scale of it will give us a lot more room to play with.”
Having a presence in downtown Moline puts Analog on the path to being what Carter calls “a truly regional institution.”
And, it will help serve customers, Bush said, who say they want to “stick to their side of the river.”
“Downtown Moline is an incredible place,” Bush said. “We’ll be a great addition to the restaurants and bars. It’s another facet to having a night out.”
The original Analog opened at the corner of 3rd and Brady streets in Davenport in October 2015 and Carter said its “continued success” has exceeded his expectations.
"I think that’s because it’s perceived as an amenity," he said. "It's not just another bar, but a place for entertainment."
Analog is home to a collection of pinball machines as well as new and old-school arcade games such as skeeball and Ms. Pac-Man. It also is home to a rotating selection of craft beers.
Analog's Moline digs will offer “a whole different style” of games, Carter said.
"There will be reasons to go to both locations," he said. "They won't be carbon copies of one another."
The owners initially announced another Analog was opening via Facebook, writing, "We are opening up our second spot in Downtown Moline soon. More space. More games. Get pumped.”
The Facebook post, as of Thursday afternoon, had been liked nearly 800 times and shared more than 300 times.
Those numbers, for Carter, serve as “rock solid evidence that Illinois residents are excited about this.”
"It's filling a need," he said. "There's nothing like this in downtown Moline."