Following a hard-fought campaign, Republican incumbent state Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, held on to his seat in the 36th District by the narrowest of margins Tuesday night with 50.9 percent of the vote.
At press time, Anderson was leading Democratic challenger Gregg Johnson 38,643 to 37,320 -- a difference of 1,323 votes.
The 36th District includes portions of Rock Island, Henry, Whiteside and Carroll counties.
Anderson said Johnson called him when results were projecting him to be the winner and offered his congratulations.
"Gregg called me, and he was very gracious," Anderson said. "He offered to help in any way to move the district forward.
"It was a tough race in this environment, and obviously a big turnout. If you vote your district and not your party, you can do the impossible," Anderson said.
Anderson said he will head back to Springfield soon to attend veto sessions.
"I've got a couple of bills Governor Rauner vetoed that I need to work on to override," Anderson said. "We need pro-business reforms. I hope Governor-elect (J.B.) Pritzker will listen to the business owners in the state. I'm willing to work with him to get things done."
Anderson's victory ends a brutal campaign that saw $3.6 million raised and spent between the two candidates.
Johnson received more than $2 million in contributions, including a boost from Pritzker, who donated $1 million to the Illinois Democratic Heartland Committee, whose goal is to elect downstate Democrats to the state Senate, according to IllinoisSunshine.org.
According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, Johnson spent $954,737 on all advertising in the third quarter alone, while Anderson spent $300,000 just on television advertising.
But the millions weren't enough to wrest the state Senate seat from Republican control.
"I'm in a Democrat district and got outspent three-to-one," Anderson said. "It just goes to show if you work hard, you can overcome the impossible, like tonight."
Part of Anderson's advertising campaign involved controversial mailers sent to households attacking Johnson as a past member of the Hope Creek Care Center advisory board.
Anderson, 36, attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he played football and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies.
He has been a full-time firefighter and paramedic with the Moline Fire Department for 12 years, and was recently promoted to engineer. He has been married for 16 years and has two children, ages 14 and 6.
Johnson, 54, retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections in 2014. He served as president of AFSCME Local 46 for the past five years and as AFSCME’s political chair for the Illinois Quad-Cities.