 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTES: Anderson to retire as CEO of Community Home Partners
0 Comments
BIZ BYTES

BIZ BYTES: Anderson to retire as CEO of Community Home Partners

  • Updated
  • 0
Susan Anderson

Anderson

After 22 years at the helm of the Rock Island Housing Authority and now its new managing entity Community Home Partners, Susan Anderson has announced plans to retire next January.

Anderson, who serves as chief executive officer for CHP and executive director for RIHA plans to stay until next January to assist in the leadership transition.

During her tenure, the agency has invested more than $70 million in new and improved housing stock, revitalizing Rock Island’s neighborhoods and impacting the lives of thousands of residents. Projects have included demolition of obsolete public housing projects and construction of a variety of new housing options for the city’s residents.

Anderson will leave behind a 40-year career spent in public and private housing management and urban development across the Midwest.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-driving "Roboats" tested on Amsterdam's canals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News