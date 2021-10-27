BIZ BYTES: Anderson to retire as CEO of Community Home Partners

After 22 years at the helm of the Rock Island Housing Authority and now its new managing entity Community Home Partners, Susan Anderson has announced plans to retire next January.
Anderson, who serves as chief executive officer for CHP and executive director for RIHA plans to stay until next January to assist in the leadership transition.
During her tenure, the agency has invested more than $70 million in new and improved housing stock, revitalizing Rock Island’s neighborhoods and impacting the lives of thousands of residents. Projects have included demolition of obsolete public housing projects and construction of a variety of new housing options for the city’s residents.
Anderson will leave behind a 40-year career spent in public and private housing management and urban development across the Midwest.