Andover 185th Anniversary Festival is back on for 2021

CLAUDIA LOUCKS
ANDOVER — The COVID-19 pandemic caused many event cancellations in the past year, including Andover’s 185th Anniversary Festival. But it will be held this year, on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6.
The theme is “Where Tradition Meets Progress,” and events include a grand parade, fireworks, craft and vendor market, quilt show, tractor show, car show, entertainment venues, food, kids’ activities and demonstrations on Saturday, June 5. On Sunday, there will be an outdoor community worship service at 9 a.m. and a Salute to Veterans at 10 a.m.
COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. For more information or for questions, contact coordinator Denise Lilly at denise_lilly@hotmail.com
What's happening at the festival
SATURDAY
- Donut Stand – 8 - 11 a.m. – west side of lake.
- Craft & Vendor Market – 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - west side.
- Tractor Show – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – west side in front of Historical Museum.
- Fishing Derby – ages 4-15 – 9:30 - 11 a.m. for registration at Lakeside shelter.
- Information & Displays of Local Wildlife Photos – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – American Women’s League Building.
- Celebration of the 200th Birthday of Jenny Lind – 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Jenny Lind portrayed by K. Krewer – Jenny Lind Chapel.
- Open house – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Andover Historical Museum.
- Quilt Show – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. - lower level of Legion Bldg.
- Native American Culture & Dances with Rudy Vallejo. – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – west side.
- Homemade pie and sandwich stand – 11 a.m. – west shelter – Augustana Church Luther League.
- ids’ Activities – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – west side.
- Grand Parade – “Where Tradition Meets Progress” – 1 p.m. – Main Street – Check in and line up at 12 noon at west side village maintenance shed area.
- Blackhawk Pipes & Drums Concert – 2 p.m. – east side.
- Robotics Demonstrations – 2 p.m. – west side tennis courts.
- Bags Tournament – Registration at 2 p.m. and tournament at 3 p.m. – Nutty Bar Beer Garden.
- Pork Chop Supper – 4 – 7 p.m. – east shelter.
- Miracle Bluegrass Band – 4 – 5 p.m. – Lakeside shelter.
- Ice Cream Social – 4 – 7 p.m. – east side.
- Car Show – 5 – 9 p.m. – Main Street.
- Orion Community Band Concert – 6 p.m. – Lakeside shelter.
- Drawing – 50/50 Grand Cash Prize – 7 p.m. – Lakeside shelter.
- Rib eye sandwiches & snacks – 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. – west side.
- Mo’s Garage Band – 8 – 11 p.m. – Nutty Bar Beer Garden.
- Bix Youth Jazz Band – 8:15 – 9:15 p.m. – Lakeside shelter.
- Fireworks over Lake – 9:30 p.m. – National Anthem sung by the Rev. Reed Pedersen, pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church.
SUNDAY
- Breakfast – 8 a.m. – noon – east shelter.
- Community worship service – 9 a.m. –east side of park (Augustana Church in the event of rain).
- Memorial Service & Salute to Veterans – 10 a.m. - east side of park.
