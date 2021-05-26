Andover 185th Anniversary Festival is back on for 2021

ANDOVER — The COVID-19 pandemic caused many event cancellations in the past year, including Andover’s 185th Anniversary Festival. But it will be held this year, on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6.

The theme is “Where Tradition Meets Progress,” and events include a grand parade, fireworks, craft and vendor market, quilt show, tractor show, car show, entertainment venues, food, kids’ activities and demonstrations on Saturday, June 5. On Sunday, there will be an outdoor community worship service at 9 a.m. and a Salute to Veterans at 10 a.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. For more information or for questions, contact coordinator Denise Lilly at denise_lilly@hotmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0