Andover making plans for its 185th Anniversary festival

Many of the Festival events will take place in the Andover Lake Park, which formerly was the Colony Square and was donated by Andover’s founders when the town was established, Peterson said.

“Two of the oldest structures in the park are the bandstand, (which originally was on the west side by the second two-story colony school built in 1860) and the jail, which was built in the early 1900s to replace the original colony jail built in the 1830s.”

The lake first was created in the 1920s, when farmers came with horses and drags to dig it out and to create an earthen dam on the north end, Peterson said. Since the earthen dam did not hold, a much stronger dam consisting of gravel, brick and foundation material was completed in 1931.

“This dam also was completed by volunteer labor from men of the village and farmers from the surrounding area,” Peterson said. “Loads of sand were hauled in to make a large beach area, bathhouses were built, a large diving board was built in the lake and a wooden bridge was constructed at the south end of the lake.”

He said the park was one of the best recreational areas for miles around Andover.