WHAT WE KNOW: Andover has been mandated by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to build a second well to replace one that failed. The old well stopped pumping and was capped in 2015, when estimates for a new well were $150,000 to $200,000.
WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Mike Mielke said at Monday's board meeting that the water committee met with IMEG engineers last week to review all the propositions made in the engineers' report. The committee discussed an infrastructure update plan to include water main replacement, new main installations, main looping and the new well. The mayor said the goal is twofold: to improve water quality of the village as a whole and to improve the fire flow which would potentially improve the town's ISO rating and reduce insurance costs. The committee asked the engineers to come up with a plan by the August 5 meeting. The board will consider costs at that meeting and if they approve a plan it would go to the Rural Water Association for approval and then move on to financing.
The village is also waiting for its insurance company to tell it whether it can build a new maintenance building or simply repair the old one after the roof failed. Mielke said insurance now has all the information and vacations have delayed the decision but things should happen now. "It's the second half of the year; we need to get something moving," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: The village has been asked whether it will allow a "shouse" or combination shop and house in a pole building. Trustees talked more about it Monday night. Elma "Mooch" Gay said the ability to build a structure to house your boat and your truck is "part of the lure of Andover." Resident Jim Crouch said he felt others in the town would want the opportunity to weigh in on the issue and Mielke said it would go on the Aug. 5 agenda. He said he told the person interested in building one that the decision would not be immediate and the person had not bought the lot yet. Village attorney Mike Halpin said the structure would be subject to existing setback requirements, which would preclude putting one on many lots where it would "eat up too much of the yard."
-- Lisa Hammer