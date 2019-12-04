You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Andrew Yang to return to the Quad-Cities Dec. 11 for veterans' breakfast, bowling
top story

Andrew Yang to return to the Quad-Cities Dec. 11 for veterans' breakfast, bowling

{{featured_button_text}}
092219-mus-yang-072a.jpg

Democratic presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang makes a campaign stop at the Black Pearl Café in Muscatine in September.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN,

Andrew Yang, Democratic candidate for president, will return to the Quad-Cities next week as part of a campaign swing through eastern Iowa.

Yang is a lawyer, entrepreneur and founder of Venture for America. He's developed a passionate base of supporters, the "Yang Gang," despite never having held public office. He's known for his self-deprecating humor, his emphasis on how technology changes society, and his advocacy for a universal basic income.

The candidate will make two stops in Davenport on Wednesday, Dec. 11: 

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News