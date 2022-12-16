Angels of Wish List give time and talent to nominee

Rick Ganahl was the first to park his pick-up truck in front of the house with no front steps on 7th Street in Rock Island.

Quintin Waterman was next. In one hand he carried a case that held a cement drill. In the other, he held a two-by-four piece of lumber. Jeff Deppe came next, lighting his trademark cigar as he got out of his truck and headed for the house with no front steps.

The men drove there Wednesday to help a woman who they had not met until this week.

Kristal Kaiser lives in the house with no front steps. It's a house without much of a back door. And the basement flooded over a year ago, nearly ruining the home's electric grid. Makenzie Nelson, a community outreach coordinator with Transitions Mental Health, nominated Kaiser for the Quad-City Times Wish List.

"I nominated Kristal, because she has been through so much, and she just needs some help to have a better space to live," Nelson said. "I was so happy to hear that the work had been donated by the unions and people out there who want to help Kristal."

When some local unions found about Kaiser's needs, members stepped up to do the work. Ganahl is a business representative from Carpenters Local 4; Waterman is the president of Laborers Local 309; Deppe is the Illinois president of the Quad-City Federation of Labor.

The trio was joined by Tim Foster and Nicholas Rexroad of Local 309. The concrete was donated by Hahn Ready Mix. Valley Construction also donated materials and time, and Wish List donations paid for the remaining materials.

"What we've heard is Kristal has some physical disabilities caused by cancer and that her front porch was failing in," Deppe said. "And then we came out to the house and saw the back door and the basement and found out about some problems with the windows. So the Laborers 309 volunteered to set the concrete base for the steps and Carpenters Local 4 said they'd build the steps, fix the windows, and work on the getting the back door situation fixed.

"And we will have some union electricians out to work on the electricity in the basement to make that safe. It's part of every union's mission to give back – and that's exactly what this is."

Ganahl pointed to the tough times many families face.

"It's hard for a lot of families to donate money, even union families," he said. "But when you give our members a chance to donate their labor to help someone, they jump at the chance.

"It's good to be out here, doing what we can."

Kaiser was first nominated to the Wish List in 2014. Her story, according to Nelson, is about "an absolute fighter."

"No matter how many times Kristal has been knocked down, she takes a moment, then gets right back up and keeps fighting."

In 2012 Kaiser was single mother, making good money as an IT contract worker for the government. A database administrator, she'd done work for an Air Force base in Alabama and for the Rock Island Arsenal, among other places.

When she started having back pain in 2013, she was raising her two daughters, 16-year-old Kayla and Mia, 8, in Texas. She knew something was seriously wrong, and she asked to have an MRI ordered. But doctors declined.

She returned to her hometown of Rock Island in late 2013, and a doctor finally ordered the test she'd been pushing for. The results were much worse than she'd imagined: a rare and aggressive cancer of the spine. Kaiser tried to finish a contract job from her hospital bed. When her employer found out about her diagnosis, however, she was let go.

"I lost my home," Kaiser said in a Wish List interview from 2014. "I lost everything. We were living in my car. We had to give up our two little Yorkies, and the kids were devastated. I went from making several thousand a week to living in my car."

Doctors operated, but they instantly closed her back up. The tumor was inoperable, they said. But Kaiser has survived, despite the immense physical toll cancer has taken on her and her family.

"Despite major mobility issues, Kristal has managed to stay self-sufficient," Nelson said. "It's just been very hard for her to keep up with trying to repair her home. I know she deeply appreciates the help people have given her."

Those helping Kaiser are a few of many who have reached out to help strangers this holiday season.

So far this year, Quad-City Times Wish List has granted $33,325 in donations to satisfy the needs of 36 individuals and families. The disbursements have covered winter clothes and boots for children, beds and bedding, car and home repairs, laptop computers, a wheelchair and other specific needs.

