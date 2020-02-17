Animal advocates to seek justice at Scott County Courthouse for neglected dog

King's Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill shelter staff members and volunteers plan to gather Thursday at Scott County Courthouse, Davenport, to seek justice for a dog that apparently died last year from neglect.

"We want to have a presence there," said Rochelle Dougall, director of the Davenport shelter.

Dennis Terrell Stewart, 38, and Vanessa Marie Bruyntjens, 39, of 243 Brown St., Bettendorf, are charged with one count of animal neglect causing serious injury or death. Their arraignment will be 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Scott County Court.

The charge is a serious misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a jail sentence of up to one year and a fine from $315 to $1,895.

"We would like to see justice being served," Dougall said, who said the group will carry signs outside the courthouse, some reading "Don't be a loser. Stop the abuser," and "Justice for Emmanuel."

She said animal advocates want to encourage the stiffest penalty possible.

Here's what happened, according to official records: