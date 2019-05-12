Seventeen animals were relocated to another facility Sunday afternoon after a dryer fire at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center's Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic, at 612 1st St. W., Milan.
QCAWC executive director Patti McRae said fire crews were dispatched around 2 p.m. Sunday. No one was at QCAWC when the fire started.
“When I got here, you could see the smoke pouring out of the top of the building,” McRae said. “The fire department went into the building, and they were able to put the fire out that was in the dryer.”
The department also was able to get all of the animals — seven dogs and 10 cats — out of the building.
“The staff and volunteers, who are the best in the world, all rallied together, came and got the animals (and) got them over to our adoption facility,” at 724 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.
One of the QCAWC's veterinarians was treating the animals, McRae said, adding that “they're all doing fine.” One cat was going to be taken to the Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities to receive oxygen “and hopefully will be OK as well,” McRae said.
“It's pretty terrifying.”
McRae said the washer and dryer in the clinic facility would need to be replaced, and “the smell is pretty bad, so we're going to need to get (that taken care of) before we have any animals back here or have people in the building.”
McRae said the QCAWC was accepting donations through its Facebook page (facebook.com/QCAWC) and website (qcawc.org).
“It could've been a lot worse,” she said. “We're very fortunate.”
McRae said units from the Blackhawk Fire Protection District and Rock Island Fire Department responded to the fire.
No other information about the fire was available Sunday night.