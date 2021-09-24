Anime lounge? Cat cafe? Art in Rock Island vacant buildings imagines businesses to fill them

Graphic design is a good skill to learn, but it is also more accessible in terms of education and prevalence in different areas of life and work. Apprentices spent the first week of the program learning about each other and the software they were working with, then spent the rest of the time on the project.

"Seeing what they were able to create in just a five-week program was amazing," Maynard said.

It was interesting to see all the pieces together, Rasmussen said, and she was happy with how they all turned out. The digital art and design major said each student worked on individual aspects of the different pieces, then combined them.

Each of the concepts hanging in vacant windows would bring something creative and unique to Rock Island and the Quad-Cities, especially the anime lounge and cat cafe. They may also help some kids who always complain about their town having nothing to do, Rasmussen joked.

"It's so cool because they're such big projects, and most people don't get to work on that kind of scale," she said.

