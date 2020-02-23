Ann Austin and Steve DePron named 2020 Mardi Gras Charity Ball queen and king

Austin and her late husband, Charles (Chuck), have two children, Julie Hansen (husband Paul) and John (wife Judith), and four grandchildren, Ella, Zachary, Xavier and Benjamin.

“My husband, Chuck, inspired me with his spirit of volunteerism," Austin said. "I feel, as he did, that I have been very fortunate and am grateful I have the time, and resources to share with others. I love living in the Q-C area, and am grateful that my experiences here have shaped who I am. I want to give back to the community I love because I have benefited so much from living my life here.”

Steve DePron

DePron graduated from Rock Island High School in 1972, and attended Northern Illinois University.

He is a founding supporter of Ride the River and has been involved with numerous organizations and activities, including American Cancer Society bike rides, Taming of the Slough, Bike to Work Week, RAGBRAI, TOMROV, John Deere Grand Detour Bike Ride, Night of a Thousand Dreams, Alleman Heritage Ball, Lids for Kids, Q-C Tweed Ride, Project Pedal at Augustana College and tandem bike rides for the visually impaired.