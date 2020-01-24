You are the owner of this article.
Ann’s Helping Hands finds permanent home in Port Byron. Resale shop will reopen Feb. 3
Ann's Helping Hands finds permanent home in Port Byron. Resale shop will reopen Feb. 3

012520-qc-nws-anns

Ann's Helping Hands, a charitable thrift shop, is moving into Peace Lutheran Church in Port Byron. Getting ready to hang the sign are, from left, Ann McCarrell, founder, East Moline; Tashon Angles, volunteer, Hillsdale; and Jessica Vallejo, manager, Silvis.

 DEB BUTTLEMAN MALCOLM /

PORT BYRON — Ann’s Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that supplies no- and low-cost items to people in need, has found a new home at Peace Lutheran Church 20828 Friedens Road.

Ann McCarrell, founder of the project, had been seeking a new location for the charitable thrift store since losing the lease at its previous location in March 2019.

“The community has continued to be generous in sustaining the organizational mission of serving our most vulnerable population. However, without a physical store location, it has been an overwhelming challenge to help people experiencing hardship," she said.

Peace Lutheran Church "graciously offered to house Ann’s Helping Hands in the lower level of their building," she said. "The decision to move there allows us to meet the immediate needs of families and children by housing donations in one place again."

The store, managed by Jessica Vallejo, will reopen Monday, Feb. 3. Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“The space has 2,000 square feet. We have had volunteers helping to set up the facility every day since Jan. 6,” said Vallejo, a current board member who has been a volunteer with Ann’s project since she was 6 years old.

Ann’s Helping Hands provides no- or low-cost clothing, household goods, furniture and other necessities to those in need from Rock Island County and surrounding areas.

“There will be many future opportunities for volunteering time, donating items, and shopping at the store. An open house is planned Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 (p.m.), with tours and snacks,” McCarrell said.

A bingo fundraiser, including dinner for $5, is planned on Sunday, March 15, at the new facility. A free dessert will be offered to those who bring individually wrapped candy.

The board currently is working to provide Easter baskets. 

“If you have donated to Ann’s, rest assured that your contributions will continue to be used to support families in need,” McCarrell said.

Ann's Helping Hand

Goal: To supports those in need in the community.

Location: Peace Lutheran Church, 20828 Friedens Road, Port Byron. It's about a 10-minute drive from the Quad-Cities; take Illinois 5 to Exit 2 (Illinois 92), turn left, then left on the frontage road, which is Friedens.

Hours: Beginning Feb. 3, 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Donations: Those who want to donate items can drop them off during regular hours or arrange for someone to be at the store during off hours by calling 309-314-5226. Donations are tax-deductible, and receipts for goods are available.

