Annual Birdies for Charity fundraiser kicks off

This will be the 50th anniversary of the golf tournament, scheduled for July 7-11.

This year's tournament will allow a limited number of spectators at TPC Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis. Peterson said it's likely there will be no grandstands or other seating set up where crowds could gather. He said tournament organizers are waiting to hear from the PGA and the state of Illinois on what the allowable percentage of attendees will be. Peterson anticipated the number could be capped at around 25% of crowd capacity.

Spectators wishing to attend the tournament can purchase tickets through the John Deere Classic website.

"Like other summer events, we are going into this with flexibility," Peterson said. "We have made a decision there are going to be no enclosed air-conditioned specific areas because people aren't going to feeling safe or be safe in an enclosed environment. Everything is going to be open-air.

"It will still be a great experience. We'll have the same show — 156 of the best athletes in the world here."

Peterson said 2019 JDC champion Dylan Frittelli will return to defend his title. The tournament will still depend on the work of 1,200 to 1,500 volunteers to help everything run smoothly.