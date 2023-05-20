When Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane walked into St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport on Tuesday, he was taken aback at how many people were there.

They had gathered for 7th Annual Blue Mass honoring the Quad-City's first responders.

“I walked in and the church was full,” Lane said. “It was great to see. It was great to see such support for law enforcement and first responders.”

A total of 315 people filled the church for the mass that was presided over by Bishop Thomas Zinkula whose homily centered on first responders being the face of Jesus to people in need.

Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen said he enjoyed the mass and said the bishop’s homily touched a chord. First responders chose their professions to help people, to serve and protect.

In his closing, Zinklua asked the Lord’s blessing “upon these women and men, your servants who generously devote themselves to helping others. Grant them the courage when they are exposed to danger, wisdom when making critical decisions, strength when they are weary, and compassion in all their work. In every emergency when they are called into aid both friend and stranger, help them to see You in the face of all those in need.’

The Blue Mass is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, St. Paul the Apostle Council 15725.

Mark Gassen, deputy grand knight of the St. Paul the Apostle Council, said that, “It’s always good to see the community turn out to support our first responders.

“This was the largest amount of uniforms that showed up,” Gassen added. “There was a lot of blue in the audience. But this just gives the community a chance to thank them.”

On one of the tables in the reception hall were posters on which people could write a note of thanks. Gassen will be sending one of those posters to each department.

“It was a good service,” said retired Davenport Police Lt. Mike Hammes. “There were a lot of people at the service, but it was mostly those who have family as first responders.

“The Blue Mass is more than just a service for first responders and their families; it’s for everyone in the community, of all faiths,” Hammes said. “It’s not just for Catholics, so I hope we have even more people there next year.”

The annual Blue Mass is part of National Police Week.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 designating May 15 as Peace Officers' Memorial Day and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.

During this week, law enforcement officers throughout the area participate in the annual Torch Run, Torch Ride and Cop on a Rooftop at local Dunkin Donuts to raise money for Special Olympics.