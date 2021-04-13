Annual Congressional Art Competition kicks off

Aspiring high school artists are encouraged to enter the the annual Congressional Art Competition.
The annual contest, held since 1982, is a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. One winning piece of artwork from each congressional district is selected to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol building for the year.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, are asking high school student from Illinois’ 17th Congressional District and Iowa's 2nd Congressional District to submit their original artwork for consideration. Students are limited to one entry. Artwork entries will be posted online for the public to vote for the eventual winner.
"Every year, talented students from across our region submit creative artwork for the Congressional Art Competition, and I’m excited to announce that this year’s competition is now underway," Bustos said in a release. "When I walk down the hall of the Capitol on the way to cast my vote, I love to point out the piece of art from our congressional district to whomever I’m with. I’m always blown away by these young artists and I look forward to reviewing this year’s artwork."
Rock Island student Patriece Gabryshak was the winner of the 2018 competition in Illinois' 17th Congressional District.
In addition to having their artwork on display in the Cannon Tunnel, winners also receive two two airline tickets to Washington, D.C. to see their artwork on display. Runners-up will have their artwork displayed in Bustos’ and Miller-Meeks' local offices and in their Washington, D.C. offices.
Submitted artwork must be two-dimensional and no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches in depth; and it must not weigh more than 15 pounds. The artwork must be an original in design and execution, and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Art pieces are not required to be framed for judging.
Medium types include colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels and charcoal drawings; watercolor, oil or acrylic paintings; photography; prints such as lithographs, silkscreen or block prints; mixed media; computer-generated art or collages.
Students living in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District have until Monday, April 19 at 5 p.m. to submit their artwork as a high-quality photo in JPG format to IA02.art@mail.house.gov.
Students living in Illinois' 17th Congressional District, have until Friday, April 30 to submit their entry in a digital form through Bustos’ website, and also send a digital version of their art to Artwork.Bustos@mail.house.gov.
For further details on the art competition, including more information on how to enter, visit Bustos’ website at bustos.house.gov/congressional-art-competition/.