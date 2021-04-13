Annual Congressional Art Competition kicks off

Aspiring high school artists are encouraged to enter the the annual Congressional Art Competition.

The annual contest, held since 1982, is a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. One winning piece of artwork from each congressional district is selected to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol building for the year.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, are asking high school student from Illinois’ 17th Congressional District and Iowa's 2nd Congressional District to submit their original artwork for consideration. Students are limited to one entry. Artwork entries will be posted online for the public to vote for the eventual winner.

"Every year, talented students from across our region submit creative artwork for the Congressional Art Competition, and I’m excited to announce that this year’s competition is now underway," Bustos said in a release. "When I walk down the hall of the Capitol on the way to cast my vote, I love to point out the piece of art from our congressional district to whomever I’m with. I’m always blown away by these young artists and I look forward to reviewing this year’s artwork."