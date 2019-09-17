The 48th annual CROP walk will be Sunday, Oct. 6, starting at the Freight House complex in Davenport.
Registration is at 1 p.m. and the walk steps off at 2 p.m.
More than 200 walkers are expected to participate in the 3.5-mile walk along the river fronts in Davenport and Rock Island. The walk is the only CROP Hunger Walk in the nation, out of 700 or so, which is a bi-state walk. Most walkers will have pre-collected donations from their families and friends.
Some of the money raised helps Quad-City projects that put food in kids' backpacks, feeds senior citizens, helps food pantries and homeless shelters, and provides nutritious food and food-preparation ideas to young families.
For more information, email qccrophungerwalk@gmail.com.