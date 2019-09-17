{{featured_button_text}}
100718-qct-qca-cropwalk-001

Aidan, 11, from left, Keian, 9, and Brian Price of Davenport walk together during the Crop Walk in Rock Island on Sunday. The walk, sponsored by Church World Service, aims to raise money to provide food, medical care, disaster relief and self-help development around the world.

 Andy Abeyta photos, Quad-City Times

The 48th annual CROP walk will be Sunday, Oct. 6, starting at the Freight House complex in Davenport.

Registration is at 1 p.m. and the walk steps off at 2 p.m.

More than 200 walkers are expected to participate in the 3.5-mile walk along the river fronts in Davenport and Rock Island. The walk is the only CROP Hunger Walk in the nation, out of 700 or so, which is a bi-state walk. Most walkers will have pre-collected donations from their families and friends.

Some of the money raised helps Quad-City projects that put food in kids' backpacks, feeds senior citizens, helps food pantries and homeless shelters, and provides nutritious food and food-preparation ideas to young families.

For more information, email qccrophungerwalk@gmail.com.

