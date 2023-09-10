The welcome mat is out for the annual Porch Party at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 12-5 p.m.

This free community event offers a jam-packed line-up of fun indoor and outdoor activities to celebrate the diversity of arts and culture in the Quad-Cities. The Porch Party will take place rain or shine, moving indoors in case of inclement weather.

“Every year we work at adding new features to our Porch Party. Along with the familiar activities the community has come to love, we bring new entertainers, foods and ways to explore our magnificent historic homes and grounds. We want our event to appeal to all ages and interests," said Susan Anderson, director of community relations.

A historic theme based on the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition ties the afternoon’s activities together with live music, food from different cultures and a variety of family fun. From antique cars to a digital scavenger hunt to chatting with preservation experts, the Porch Party line-up offers something for everyone, including:

Live music at both Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House featuring Deep Dish Divas and the Big Top Circus Band on the Butterworth Center Gazebo Stage and Jed Poust at the grand Butterworth Center pipe organ.

Family Zone on the Butterworth Center lawn with garden crafts and a variety of games for kids.

NEW THIS YEAR—ComedySportz performing twice in the Butterworth Center Library.

Ask the Expert – local preservation specialists at Deere-Wiman House to answer questions about caring for historic properties.

A rare opportunity to tour the Deere-Wiman House tunnel.

Digital scavenger hunt of the Butterworth and Deere-Wiman grounds to earn swag for participants.

Antique and classic cars on display by local car club members.

Arts and cultural organizations on hand to share their missions and engage visitors in fun activities.

Always a favorite with Porch Party guests, this year’s 11th Avenue Food Truck Festival features seven popular vendors serving cuisines from around the world, including Mexican, soul food, Jamaican jerk, African/Asian and American — not to mention fabulous smoothies and melt-in-your-mouth kettle corn.

For a complete list of food vendors, activities and times, go to the Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House website at butterworthcenter.com. All activities are funded by the William Butterworth Foundation, manager of both Butterworth Center, 1105 8 Street, Moline, IL 61265, and Deere-Wiman House, 817 11 Avenue, Moline, IL 61265.

