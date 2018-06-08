The Midwest Writing Center has announced the annual David R. Collins Writers Conference will return to St. Ambrose University on June 28.
Attendees will participate in intensive three-day workshops, and can participate in book pitches, one-on-one manuscript critiques, luncheons, a faculty reading and open mic, and a keynote address featuring a screening of MOTIONPOEMS Season 8.
Faculty members will lead workshops:
• “Intimacy Issues: Writing the Not-So-Personal Personal Essay” with Lyz Lenz
• “Revving the Machine of Desire: How to Write a Compelling Novel Opening” with Amy Hassinger
• “Mixology: Fresh Poetry from Source Material” with Lauren Haldeman
• “Pop + Fizz: Digital Storytelling with Comics + Video” with Lauren Haldeman
• “Hooking Up: Rethinking the First Few Pages of our Fiction and Nonfiction Narratives” with Keith Lesmeister.
Complete course descriptions and faculty biographies are available on the MWC website: www.mwcqc.org/events-opportunities/david-r-collins-writers-conference/.
Paradisiac Publishing and MWC Press will hear manuscript pitches during the conference. Those interested in scheduling a pitch session should contact the center in advance. Ten-minute sessions are $20. Additionally, for a $35 fee, faculty members will offer a limited number of 30-minute one-on-one critique sessions.
Also, the center will host events that are free and open to the public:
• Keynote, featuring MOTIONPOEMS Season 8 “Dear Mr. President” – 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St. Davenport. Light hors d’oeuvres and cash bar available.
• Mixer – 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, June 29, Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Conference attendees, local writers and some conference faculty will discuss the conference or writing in general. Drinks will be available for purchase.
• Faculty reading and book signing – 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 29, at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Conference faculty will read their work, and an open-mic session will be held for conference participants. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Register through PayPal at the center website (www.mwcqc.org/events-opportunities/david-r-collins-writers-conference/drc-conference-registration/), by calling 309-732-7330 or via email (mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org).
Center members who register before June 15 can save up to $45; non-member early-bird registrants can save up to $30. Accommodations are available for $42 per night in the St. Ambrose University dormitories.
Sponsors include Modern Woodmen of America, founding sponsor; the Regional Development Authority; the St. Ambrose University English Department; the Figge Art Museum; WVIK 90.3 FM, Quad-Cities NPR; and the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.