Just a few days after thunderstorms, high winds, and a crop of tornadoes blew through eastern Iowa, another bout of severe weather is in the forecast for early in the week.

According to the National Weather Service, southeastern Iowa and western Illinois are at an "enhanced risk" for severe weather Monday through Wednesday.

On Monday night, severe thunderstorms could produce large hail.

But another round Tuesday night is the more significant severe weather threat, a warm front could bring ingredients to a severe storm in the area, where large hail, tornadoes, and damaging winds are possible.

"Right now, it’s a day three outlook, so we can’t provide as much detail as we'd like, but it looks like there is quite a bit of potential for severe weather," said NWS Quad-Cities Meteorologist Zach Uttech. "There's potential for super cell thunderstorms, so it definitely should be taking seriously."

The forecasts come as eastern Iowa is reeling from an outbreak of severe weather, including tornadoes, on Friday. The National Weather Service, Quad-Cities, are still trying to count the number of tornadoes that touched down in eastern Iowa and survey the damage, which could take weeks, Uttech said.

So far, in the eastern Iowa region served by the National Weather Service, Quad-Cities, surveyors have confirmed eight tornados touched down, but that number will likely rise as more surveying is completed.

Uttech said the number of tornadoes formed was very unusual, as well as the strength.

The most severe was an EF 4, which hit Wapello, Keokuk, and Johnson counties, which was on the ground for 44 miles, carved a path 600 yards wide, brought peak wind speeds of 170 miles per hour, and was on the ground for 67 minutes, he said.

"The last time we had an EF4 was in 1995 in our outlook area," Uttech said. "A lot of them are EF2s, which are still pretty strong."

In the Quad-Cities region, an EF2 tornado formed Friday near Grand Mound in Clinton County, where it collapsed a house. The tornado continued on its path, struck Charlotte, and ended in Goose Lake. The tornado reached estimated winds of 121 mph and cut a path 350 yards wide and 17.48 miles long.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a Disaster Proclamation for 12 eastern Iowa counties on Saturday after storms that produced tornados damaged property and injured several people.

Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello and Washington counties were named in the proclamation.