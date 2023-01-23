Another chance of snow for the Quad-Cities coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

A system moving through the Quad-City region late Tuesday into Wednesday could bring another chance of snow, but how much remains to be seen, Meteorologist Jim Hladik of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

“Models show the bulk of it rolling to the south of us now, but it’s something we need to keep an eye on,” Hladik said.

There is another system dropping out of the northern plains that could interact with that system and pull it closer to the Quad-Cities, he said. “If it stays south of us we may not get that much snow.”

As of Sunday night the chance of snow on Wednesday was 50% with accumulations of a half-inch or less.

The forecasts for Monday and Tuesday call for mostly cloudy skies and gray with highs in the middle 30s and overnight lows both days of about 27 degrees.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 33 degrees with an overnight low of 25.

Colder air moves into the region Thursday, with the high reaching 30 and an overnight low of 17.

There is another chance of snow Friday with a high of about 37 degrees and an overnight low of 17.

The high for Saturday under mostly cloudy skies is expected to be about 30 degrees, while the high Sunday is expected to reach only the middle 20s.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 60%-70% chance of colder-than-normal temperatures for the region from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5. The Climate Prediction Center also is forecasting a 33% to 40% chance of higher than normal precipitation.

Any precipitation Iowa gets will go toward alleviating the drought conditions that are plaguing most of the state. East Central Iowa, however, is out of the drought. Water conditions in Scott, Clinton, Jackson, Jones and Dubuque counties are all normal, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor.

Much of the rest of Iowa, with the exception of the south-central portion of the state and the northeast corner, continues to suffer drought conditions.

In the Illinois Quad-City region, Rock Island, Mercer and Henderson counties are drought free, while most of Whiteside County is out of the drought. Abnormally dry conditions remain in Henry, Warren, and Knox counties, according to the drought monitor.

As for the system that moved through late Saturday, a total of 1.5 inches of snow fell Saturday at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, while 1.5 inches fell at the Davenport Municipal Airport.

For the month of January, 2.5 inches of snow has fallen at the Davenport Municipal Airport, while 1.8 inches of snow has fallen at the Quad Cities International Airport.

Last year, 9.6 inches of snow had fallen in Moline by this time in January, while 10.4 inches had fallen in Davenport.