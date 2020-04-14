Another cool day ahead with scattered snow showers possible

The early March-like weather will continue today and tonight, with afternoon highs in the 30s/40s and overnight lows in the 20s/30s according to the National Weather Service.
Scattered snow showers are possible late this morning and afternoon, mainly north of I-80. A more widespread snow is expected along and south of I-80 tonight into Wednesday, with snow totals expected around or just below one inch.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday night: A chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow after 3 a.m.. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.