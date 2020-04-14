Another cool day ahead with scattered snow showers possible

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The early March-like weather will continue today and tonight, with afternoon highs in the 30s/40s and overnight lows in the 20s/30s according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered snow showers are possible late this morning and afternoon, mainly north of I-80. A more widespread snow is expected along and south of I-80 tonight into Wednesday, with snow totals expected around or just below one inch.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.