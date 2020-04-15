Another cool, windy day expected

Snow will come to an end early this morning as high pressure builds into the area according to the National Weather service.
Cloudy today with afternoon sprinkles or flurries possible. Gusty afternoon northwest winds of 10 to 20 MPH.
Highs will range today from the upper 30s along the Highway 20 corridor to the mid 40s south of Interstate 80.
Here is the NWS forecast for the rest of the week:
Today: A chance of sprinkles between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Rain likely before 9 p.m., then rain and snow likely between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., then snow likely after 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
