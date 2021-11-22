Another COVID-19 death in Rock Island County, hospitalizations increase again across Quad-Cities

The background noise of the pandemic grew a little louder Monday after local public health and hospital officials released COVID-19 updates.
Across the Quad-Cities, COVID-19 took another life and 78 people are in local hospitals battling the virus as families and friends gather this week to start holiday celebrations.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported one COVID-19 death Monday — a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is 383.
According to last Wednesday's county-wide COVID-19 update from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 288 deaths in Scott County are linked to the virus.
With the prospect of more people gathering indoors this week and throughout the rest of the winter, Rock Island County Health Department chief operating officer Janet Hill asked Quad-Cities residents to consider vaccinations and testing to help mitigate spread of the virus.
“Vaccination and testing are acts of love for your family and friends, especially those who are older or have health conditions that put them at higher risk of hospitalization and death,” Hill said in Monday's news release. “Thanksgiving guests who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask and put physical distance between themselves and others to prevent spreading the virus around the table.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Q-C
The latest dates from Genesis Health and UnityPoint Health-Trinity raised the stark possibility of more COVID-19 deaths, as health care officials reported a combined 78 COVID-19 patients across the two systems.
For some perspective, consider the reported COVID-19 hospitalizations from the previous two updates: On Nov. Nov. 15, Genesis and Trinity reported a combined 71 patients. On Nov. 8 that number was 60.
Genesis reported a total of 42 COVID-19 patients across its four medical centers Monday — including 36 in Davenport and three in Silvis.
Genesis' latest update noted there are nine COVID-19 patients in the ICUs in Davenport, while the ICU in Silvis has two patients battling the virus.
Genesis reported a seven-day positivity rate of 16.54% Monday — down from the Nov. 15 rate of 17.33%. On Nov. 8 the seven-day positivity rate at Genesis was 13.71%.
Trinity's update from Monday showed 36 COVID-19 patients — including five in ICU. The system's seven-day positivity rate was 22.1%. On Nov. 15, Trinity reported a seven-day positivity rate of 17.4%, while the rate stood at 15.4% on Nov. 8.
COVID-19 in Rock Island
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 166 cases of COVID-19 since its last update on Friday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 20,009.
“We crossed a grim milestone today, with more than 20,000 Rock Island County residents contracting COVID-19, and hospitalizations remain high,” Hill said noted in Monday's news release.
Booster shots for 18-and-up
The Illinois Department of Public Health recommends anyone 18 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose six months after receiving their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Rock Island County Health Department administers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesdays, Pfizer on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Rock Island Health Department will closed Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Monday everyone 18 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots.