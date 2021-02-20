Another round of snow is forecast before temperatures climb

Another round of accumulating snow is expected to hit Sunday, with a system dumping between 2 and 4 inches before it ends, Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

We’re mainly looking at snow beginning in the mid-morning, closer to the afternoon,” Gunkel said. “It could get heavy at times, and it could be a wet snow, but it should be out quickly, maybe by mid-evening.”

The high Saturday reached 32 degrees, the first time the mercury has been in the 30s since Feb. 4, when the high was 37 degrees.

The normal high temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 37 degrees.

For the upcoming week, Gunkel said the high temperatures will be closer to normal.

“We are getting closer to normal, and let’s hope we stay not too far from it now,” he added.

For the upcoming week, there also will be more sun than clouds.

The high Monday under mostly sunny skies is expected to reach 37 degrees, while Tuesday’s high could reach 39 under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 37, while Thursday’s high is expected to be about 30 under sunny skies.