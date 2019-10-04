In late September, members of the National Alliance conducted another round of leafleting throughout portions of the Quad-Cities.
According to Allan Ross, that's nothing new.
"Really, there's hardly a weekend or a month that goes by that we don't hear of National Alliance flyers on cars or in parks or in front yards in a neighborhood," said Ross, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities. "I think we're all kind of hoping that it won't go any further than that. But it is a worry."
But new worries did grow for some residents after the latest round of flyers. In Bettendorf, leaflets were left on cars in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Middle Road. That store is not far from the Islamic Center on East Kimberly Road.
In at least one case, a Davenport woman found a flyer inscribed with the words "Send them back. They can't make white babies" attached to an independent newspaper regularly delivered to her porch. The woman felt she and her husband may have been targeted because of their different ethnicities.
For a number of area religious leaders and activist groups like One Human Family, the prospect of white nationalists and white supremacists targeting individuals based on their ethnicity, religious beliefs, sexual preference or gender identity adds another layer of fear and intimidation.
"I feel the flyers are intimidating — and aimed at individuals as well as groups," Ross said. "They are seductive," Ross said. "The flyers are kind of gentle. They talk about general ideals.
"But they have become more threatening. And just take a look at the National Alliance website. It's not long before you start to hear justifications for genocide."
Officials from the Bettendorf Police Department and the Springfield office of Federal Bureau of Investigation said there is no evidence the National Alliance has targeted individuals in the Quad-Cities communities.
The Davenport Police Department echoed that statement.
"With the reports that we have received regarding the dissemination of hate literature, they have occurred in public spaces where many people are at… the football stadium, apartment complex or a neighborhood and several vehicles would get flyers placed on them," a statement from the DPD said. "We are very limited by the law on what we can do to track and or monitor groups."
A spokesperson from the FBI pointed out "Law enforcement really can't do much when there is just general leafleting. It's a First Amendment right. Generally speaking, there has to be the intention to harass or intimidate someone before it can be looked at as a crime."
One local religious leader said the goal of all the flyers is simple.
"It doesn't really matter if individuals are targeted or just a general audience. Those flyers are put on cars to create fear and question one's safety in the community. This is a very troubling situation for people who are members of minority groups," said Lisa Killinger, the president of the Islamic Center in Bettendorf and a founding member of One Human Family. "We know there are supremacists out there. What is clear is they have become emboldened. And there's always a worry of where that might end."
A history of white supremacy
The Rev. Rich Hendricks of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities said if people knew more about the National Alliance they might not be so quick to think of it as "just another group leaving flyers on cars."
The National Alliance grew out of a political movement started in 1968 called Youth for Wallace — backers of the ideology of presidential candidate George Wallace. The then-governor of Alabama preached in favor of segregation and states' rights, and is infamous for releasing attack dogs on Civil Rights demonstrators.
Youth for Wallace laid the groundwork for the National Youth Alliance, which quickly descended into factions. William Luther Pierce emerged as the leader National Youth Alliance after he gained control of the largest faction of the NYA in 1970. He continued the organization under that name until its reorganization in 1974 as the National Alliance.
Pierce and the National Alliance went on to be arguably the most successful neo-Nazi group in the United States. At its peak in the 1990s, the NA circulated Pierce’s fascist work of fiction, “The Turner Diaries” and distributed other “Aryan” literature through its National Vanguard Publishing.
Pierce advocated war to "cleanse" the United States of all non-whites and all non-Christians.
The National Vanguard is still alive and its online publication even offered its own take on the National Alliance's local leafleting efforts in late September, claiming there was no intent to "target" individuals.
"The Davenport-area media site 'Our Quad Cities' reported that a pervert newspaper editor and a flagrant anti-White were unhappy about our fliers (what a surprise!) and felt that they were being 'targeted' (not a chance — the National Alliance’s positive outreach is directed at healthy White folks, and only accidentally gets into the hands of such haters)," the website reads.
The local chapter of the National Alliance is not new. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, it even survived a near-collapse of the national group in the early 2000s.
That's because of James Lee Mathias. He entered the spotlight two years ago.
On the evening of Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, Davenport police responded to a report of a suspicious man putting white supremacist flyers on cars at Brady Street Stadium, the sports facility for the Davenport School District.
The man placing the flyers was Mathias, and he was carrying a firearm. He was cited for carrying a weapon on school grounds, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. In June 2018 he was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and three years of suspended prison time.
Mathias has been a member of the National Alliance since 2000, according to the hate-watch group.
In the early 2000s, it's estimated the National Alliance had 1,400 members. After Pierce died unexpectedly in 2002, the National Alliance was plagued by infighting with other racist extremists and the SPLC declared it “almost irrelevant” by 2009.
According to the SPLC, Mathias maintained his membership through the tumult, and in 2015 was identified as a major donor to the group.