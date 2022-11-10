Another senior living facility opens in Bettendorf

As housing for seniors remains in high demand, another option for older adults living in the Quad-Cities opened this fall in Bettendorf.

By 2034, the number of adults older than 65 in the U.S. is projected to reach 77 million, according to the U.S. census. That's projected to outnumber children under the age of 18 for the first time.

Quartet, a senior living facility at 3150 Glenbrook Circle South in Bettendorf, started renting units in August. The building has 120 apartments, 32 set aside for seniors needing memory help.

Quad-Cities Chamber and city officials, residents and employees turned out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the new building.

"We are fulfilling a growing need for high-quality housing for older adults in our community," Quartet Executive Director Kara Wolf said.

Owned by Ecumen, a Minneapolis area-based faith nonprofit, the senior living facility is the nonprofit's first in the Quad-Cities.

Forty-two apartments are currently being rented, according to Lisa Ambli, director of marketing at Ecumen. And nine people are moving in in the next 30 days.

Plus, a new independent living building run by the same nonprofit is scheduled to start construction next door in spring 2023 and open tentatively in 2025. That is for more active seniors who may not need the level of care offered at the current Quartet buildings, Ambli said.

In the past year, another senior living complex in Bettendorf, the Summit of Bettendorf, opened a 178-unit, $50 million campus.

Quartet employs about 45 people and will ramp up the number of employees as more units are rented, Wolf said.

Jacob Wolfgang, director of development for Nelson Construction, which built the building, said the building cost about $40 million to build.