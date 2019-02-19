A snow emergency has been declared for Davenport. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday.
The most recent National Weather Service forecast is predicting 2-4 inches of snow beginning later tonight.
Accumulating snow from this storm will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
The snow is expected to be followed by ice, sleet, and rain.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed.
As an alternative to on-street parking in the downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any the city’s parking ramps beginning at 3 p.m. through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Other snow emergencies:
• Carbon Cliff: A snow emergency has been declared for 72 hours beginning at 10 p.m. Vehicles parked on a snow route will be ticketed or towed during the snow emergency. All streets and roadways within the village are considered a snow route.