Another warm up in the middle of the week before a front brings cold temps for Thanksgiving

The fall roller coaster is in full swing and the temperatures this week will be rising and falling and a warm front in the middle of the week will give way to a cold front for Thanksgiving, Meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.
The Saturday high made it to 56, and the Sunday high exceeded that by 1 degree, he said. The normal highs are 47.5 degrees for Saturday and 47 degrees for Sunday, according to National Weather Service records.
A cold front moving through on Sunday, however, was expected to drop the overnight low into Monday to 21 degrees, and keep Monday’s high in the middle 30s. The normal for Monday is 46.6 degrees.
“We start to warm up Tuesday and Wednesday,” McClure said, adding that Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 47 degrees, about 1 degree above normal.
“The wind is a common theme in these transition months, so Tuesday will be accompanied by a gusty wind,” he added. Winds of about 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph will be the norm for the day.
Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 56 degrees, about 11 degrees above normal, he added.
But another cold front moves through later Wednesday bringing much colder air for Thanksgiving.
The high Thursday is expected to reach only 35 degrees, about 10 degrees below normal, with an overnight low into Friday of 19 degrees.
It should be dry throughout the week in the Quad-City region if the weather patterns being watched hold together.
“We’re not seeing a whole lot in terms of precipitation,” McClure said. “By and large it’s looking fairly dry for the week for most of us.”
In the extended forecast, Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 36 under mostly sunny skies, while Saturday and Sunday’s highs are expected to be in the lower 40s under partly sunny skies.