Another week of loss from COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

It was another terrible COVID-19 week in the Quad-Cities. And the effects of Thanksgiving haven't even truly surfaced yet.
A total of 37 people died from Sunday through Friday, 29 of them in Rock Island County. Rock Island and Scott counties are also approaching a total of 21,000 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Friday, Nov. 27
- Scott County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Friday and 131 more positive tests. Rock Island County results were not available.
- Unemployment rates were up in 14 Illinois counties in October, but jobs were down. The number of non-farm-related jobs decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas. For the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island area, unemployment increased to 4.6% in October 2020 from 3.8% in October 2019. Total non-farm employment decreased 11,400 compared with October 2019.
- Central Illinois animal shelters are seeing fewer adoptions during the pandemic.
- Rural Iowans response to the pandemic now is much different than in March, at least in terms of their churches. Now, people seem to understand as the virus numbers are rising in their area. Churches are volunteering to take precautions such as wearing masks or not singing compared to protesting any restrictions as was often done in March when the pandemic barely touched rural Iowa.
Saturday, Nov. 28
- Rock Island County added 252 positive COVID-19 cases in three days. It now has 8,287 cases. Scott County added 104 cases Saturday for 11,046 total.
- A number of factors from the living room to the workplace to the bars point to the rise in COVID-19 cases in November.
- Strong incentives are being offered to get more employees at the Thomson Federal prison amid the pandemic. As of Friday, the prison has nearly 1,300 inmates.
- Illinois is expecting to receive less than one-fourth of the COVID-19 vaccines it sought in its first shipment, according to the state's department of public health director.
- Donated blood, through its antibodies found in plasma of recovering COVID-19 victims, is helping fight the pandemic.
Sunday, Nov. 29
- A victim of COVID-19 is Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley with only about 33,000 guests in its warm-weather season compared with more than 135,000 a year ago. In addition, all of its zoo-related fundraising events had to be canceled.
- A new software program to help contact tracing related to COVID-19 is actually slowing the effort in Iowa. The new program was implemented Nov. 5. One health director said it had slowed things “significantly.”
- The Illinois EPA remade its curriculum for virtual use because of the pandemic.
Monday, Nov.30
- Scott County health officials reported eight COVID-19 related deaths Monday, seven in Rock Island County. Rock Island County now has 148 deaths. Scott County has 86.
- A free temporary COVID-19 testing site will be offered Saturday and Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center parking lot for Illinoisans.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
- COVID-19 claimed three more victims in Rock Island County, meaning 151 in that county have died coronavirus-related deaths. There was one additional death in Scott County for a total of 87 there. The two counties have just under 20,000 total positive COVID-19 cases between them.
- The Deere-Wiman House Christmas celebration featuring tours to see its decorations and family artifacts will be based on timed free tickets because of the pandemic.
- The Bishop Hill Heritage Association is offering free guided walking tours virtually of the entire town.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Free COVID-19 testing will return Rock Island County three times this month: Dec. 5 and 6; Dec. 15 and 16; and Dec. 26 and 27. All testing events will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-thru sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual. A listing of all community-based test sites in Illinois can be found at dph.illinois.gov/testing. The closest permanent sites are in Peoria and Rockford.
- The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting six additional deaths from COVID-19: a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 70s, all of whom had been in a long-term care facility; a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 70s who died at home. The number of deaths in the county from this virus is now 157.
- The two counties have now had more than 20,000 positive cases.
- Rock Island County health officials reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 8,638. There are 68 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County. Scott County added 194 new cases, for a total of 11,563.
- The Henry and Stark County Health Department confirmed 63 new cases Wednesday in Henry County, raising that county's total since the start of the pandemic to 2,809. Nine new cases were confirmed in Stark County, raising its pandemic total to 283.
- Illinois health officials reported 9,757 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the state's total to 748,603 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 12,639 deaths in Illinois have been linked to the virus.
- It won’t be the same as in previous years, but the Atkinson Christmas Festival will happen on Friday, Dec. 11, as the Atkinson Virtual Christmas Festival. Because of guidelines in place because of COVID-19, there will be no downtown gatherings. Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Santa Claus will leave the Atkinson Fire Station and will be driven through downtown and into residential areas waving to children who might be watching for him from windows or porches. On the Village of Atkinson Facebook page, at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, there will be a livestream video of winners in the “Trim a Door” activity. Businesses and residences will be judged after Dec. 9, and winners will be announced on Facebook. Village gift certificates will be awarded to the winners.
- It appears as if there will be no official IHSA winter sports until at least January, according to information released by the governing body Wednesday afternoon. The Illinois High School Association board of Directors met virtually Wednesday morning and decided to keep winter sports — even low-risk sports — on hold for now. The next board meeting is Dec. 14.
Thursday, Dec. 3
- The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting seven additional deaths from COVID-19: a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, both of whom had been hospitalized; two women in their 90s, one man in his 90s and one man in his 60s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities; one man in his 80s who died at home. The number of deaths in the county from this virus is now 164.
- Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Scott County, which now has 90.
- Business loans with no interest are available for small businesses in Moline after it received CARES Act funding to the tune of $478,000. The loans could also be forgiven because of additional measures taken by the Moline City Council. The goal is to ease the burden caused by the pandemic.
- A pop-up bar brings holiday spirits to Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport. Miracle at the Freight House offers holiday-themed craft cocktails in a socially-distanced setting. The bar is open only through Jan. 1.
Friday, Dec. 4
- The Quad-Cities now has had 20,800 cases of COVID-19 and 262 deaths in Rock Island (170) and Scott County (92).
- The virus has claimed 29 Quad-Citians since Sunday.
- The White House Task Force recommended Iowa take more measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It said public health officials should reach out to the public directly if state and local officials "do not reflect the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic."
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds used her weekly press conference to discuss the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa. The vaccines will go to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities first.
- Iowa reported 70 deaths related to COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, the highest 24-hour total since the pandemic arrived in the state in March.
- Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz said he would get vaccinated on "national TV if it helped convince people to get vaccinated."
