Another week of up and down temperatures, including single digit highs for Tuesday

An expected high temperature Monday of 32 degrees will be followed Tuesday by a high of 8, setting off another week of up-and-down temperatures, Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service said Saturday night.
A couple of clipper systems came through the Quad-City region, one Saturday and then the other Sunday night into Monday.
Only a trace of snow was measured from the clipper system that came through Saturday. Less than an inch of snow was expected for the system that came in Sunday and Monday.
Monday is expected to start out with a bit of snow before turning partly sunny. The high is expected to be around 32 degrees before the winds start coming out of the northwest Monday afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph, and much colder temps will be in the offing Monday night into Tuesday with the overnight low dropping to minus-1 degree.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny and cold with a high of only 8 degrees and an overnight low Tuesday into Wednesday dropping to about minus-13 degrees. Pierce said there could be some wind-chill advisories.
Wednesday’s high is expected to climb back to about 16 degrees under sunny skies, with an overnight low into Thursday of 6 degrees.
Thursday’s high should be in the lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies, while the high Friday is expected to be 20 degrees under sunny skies. Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 28 degrees.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center also released its three-month outlook for February through April.
With La Nina still in play, Pierce said models have the Quad-City region experiencing equal chances for normal temperatures during that period, or colder or warmer temperatures.
However, he said, there is a chance of above-normal precipitation.
“There is a weak signal suggesting above-normal precipitation for the area,” he said. “Considering we had a drought last year that would help recharge our ground moisture. The only thing that’s not certain is if that precipitation will come in the form of rain or snow.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a good portion of central and eastern Iowa is either abnormally dry or in the midst of a moderate drought.
In the Iowa Quad-City Region, Louisa, Muscatine, Cedar, and Scott counties all have pockets where the soil is abnormally dry. Clinton and Jackson counties have both pockets of abnormally dry soil conditions and moderate drought.
In the Illinois Quad-Cities, the Drought Monitor is showing that Rock Island, Mercer, Henry and Knox counties have normal soil moisture, but to the north, Whiteside and Carroll counties are abnormally dry.
There also are moderate to severe drought conditions across far northern Illinois stretching into Wisconsin. Most of Wisconsin is either abnormally dry or in moderate drought with some pockets of severe drought.
Pierce said drought conditions tended to spread as there was no moisture to take up to make rain. If a drought gets too severe, he said, “it usually takes a remnant of a hurricane coming into this area to break it.”