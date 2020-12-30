Another winter storm moves into area Friday

A winter storm system will move through the Quad-City region Friday, bringing the potential for more snow and ice, meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service in Davenport said Wednesday night.

Pierce estimated that the storm could move in some time in the late morning to midday.

The question remains as to how much snow and ice the storm could pack, he said, because the exact path and strength of the storm is still being determined.

“Winter storms are the hardest things to predict for precipitation types and amounts,” Pierce said. “This storm could surprise us. There is an awful lot of moisture being pulled from the Gulf with this system. There’s definitely the potential for snow, but depending on the warm layer aloft and how deep the cold is at the surface will determine the amount of ice we get. We should know more Thursday.”

As of Wednesday night, the National Weather Service, Davenport, said in a news release on its website that there was a 48% chance of ice of one-tenth of an inch or greater, and a 49% chance of snow accumulation of 1 inch or more.

The storm that rolled through the region Tuesday dumped 6-12 inches of snow over the region and two- to-three-tenths of an inch of ice.

The snow total at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline came to 6.2 inches, while the snow recorded at the National Weather Service, Davenport, near the Davenport Municipal Airport totaled 9.1 inches.

