Another year, another name for a damaging storm in the Quad-Cities

Ray Sandman woke up just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in his mother's house.
He calls the place in the 300 block of East 15th Street in Davenport home because his mom, Lorretta, has dementia. She is dying. The weight of reality was a little heavier on this morning, however.
Ray was two days out from a COVID-19 diagnosis and didn't feel well.
Five minutes after opening his eyes to start the morning Ray's day didn't get any better.
"It was storming and the wind was starting to blow, and then I heard the branch of the tree come down," Ray said. "I knew it hit the house this time. You could feel it."
This time?
Exactly one year and one day before Wednesday's storm, Ray had a firsthand experience with the damage caused by the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho that ripped through the Quad-Cities. That storm completely totaled two cars in his driveway.
On Wednesday morning, Ray looked out his window and almost considered himself lucky. A large limb fell from a nearby tree and clipped the front of the home's porch. It took out a gutter, an American flag and portion of the porch's roof.
Then the power went out.
By the time Ray started sorting through what to do, the National Weather Service reported "58-mph non-thunderstorm winds" blew through Davenport.
First a derecho, now a non-thunderstorm?
The National Weather Service explained the Quad-Cities were getting secondhand thunderstorm winds from a southern thunderstorm, so to speak.
Ray and his neighbors on East 15th didn't care about storm names. The lack of power was an issue.
According to information supplied by MidAmerican Energy, 6,035 people were without power on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities and another 7,522 people were without power on the Illinois side at 8:13 a.m.
By 11:04 a.m., outages were down to 3,226 in the Iowa Quad-Cities and 1,246 in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
That was around the time Ray's next-door neighbor, Jennifer Wader, noticed the power came back to East 15th Street. Then what sounded like a sizable explosion went off somewhere near the 300 block.
The power went back out, and Jennifer rolled her eyes. Though the cause of the disturbance was unclear, it was a situation that didn't surprise her.
"Better not be like last year," she said from her front porch. "I think we went five days without power. If it wasn't for Ray getting a generator we wouldn't have had a refrigerator."
Ray said Wednesday's troubles were just temporary.
"I watched my father die of cancer. I'm watching my mother die from dementia," he said. "That keeps things in perspective for me."
Davenport will collect fallen limbs and tree debris from the curb on residents’ next regular collection day. That may change pending the volume of tree debris accumulated after the storm ends.
Residents are asked to:
- Cut limbs and debris to lengths less than 5 feet when possible
- Bundle when possible
- Place at your normal collection point
Call Public Works at 563-326-7923 for downed trees in the street and MidAmerican Energy at 1-888-427-5632 for power outages.