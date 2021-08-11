Another year, another name for a damaging storm in the Quad-Cities

Ray Sandman woke up just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in his mother's house.

He calls the place in the 300 block of East 15th Street in Davenport home because his mom, Lorretta, has dementia. She is dying. The weight of reality was a little heavier on this morning, however.

Ray was two days out from a COVID-19 diagnosis and didn't feel well.

Five minutes after opening his eyes to start the morning Ray's day didn't get any better.

"It was storming and the wind was starting to blow, and then I heard the branch of the tree come down," Ray said. "I knew it hit the house this time. You could feel it."

This time?

Exactly one year and one day before Wednesday's storm, Ray had a firsthand experience with the damage caused by the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho that ripped through the Quad-Cities. That storm completely totaled two cars in his driveway.

On Wednesday morning, Ray looked out his window and almost considered himself lucky. A large limb fell from a nearby tree and clipped the front of the home's porch. It took out a gutter, an American flag and portion of the porch's roof.

Then the power went out.