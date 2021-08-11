Another year, another name for a damaging storm in the Quad-Cities

First a derecho, now a non-thunderstorm?

The National Weather Service explained the Quad-Cities were getting second-hand thunderstorm winds from a southern thunderstorm, so to speak.

Ray and his neighbors on East 15th didn't care about storm names. The lack of power was an issue.

According to information supplied by MidAmerican Energy, 6,035 people were without power in the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities and another 7,522 people were without power on the Illinois side at 8:13 a.m.

By 11:04 a.m., outages were down to 3,226 in the Iowa Quad Cities and 1,246 in the Illinois Quad Cities.

That was around the time Ray's next-door neighbor, Jennifer Wader, noticed the power came back to East 15th Street. Then what sounded like a sizable explosion went off somewhere near the 300 block.

The power went back out and Jennifer rolled her eyes. Though the cause of the disturbance was unclear, it was a situation that didn't surprise her.

"Better not be like last year," she said from her front porch. "I think we went five days without power. If it wasn't for Ray getting a generator we wouldn't have had a refrigerator."

Ray said Wednesday's troubles were just temporary.