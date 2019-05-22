Firefighters are on the scene at Northwest Bank & Trust Co. tower Wednesday morning.
An antenna on the roof of the building is down. Firefighters have the area blocked off.
According to the National Weather Service, winds reached gusts of 58 mph overnight Tuesday. More active weather is expected on Wednesday afternoon and night, with the possibility of storms and wind.
Workers at Northwest Bank & Trust Co. declined to comment on the situation.
