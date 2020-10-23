Anti-Trump Lincoln Project unveils major ad buy in the Quad-Cities, Sioux City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another ad, "Men," features actor Sam Elliott, who speaks about fathers and sons, and taking responsibility for ones actions and choices.

"Our dads weren't perfect, but they did their best to raise us to be good, to be honorable, to be men of family and faith. But above all, they taught us to own up to it when we did something wrong," Elliott says in the ad, before switching to a clip of Donald Trump stating that he does "not take responsibility" in relation to his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. "We may have though we were going the right thing in 2016, but it's clear this isn't the America we voted for."

Nate Nesbitt, national press secretary for the Lincoln Project, a political action committee founded by George Conway, husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Republican activists, said the group plans to increase the initial $660,000 ad buy to nearly $1 million over the course of this week and next on TV, broadcast, cable and digital ads as it seeks to ramp up its activity in Iowa with only 10 days until the election.

"We’re looking at a group of voters that are traditional conservatives and centrists and looking for decency and morality in our leadership, and we think these are voters that exemplify that" he said of targeting the Quad-Cities and Sioux City markets.