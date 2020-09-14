Antique Engine & Tractor Association set to host Fall Harvest Days

“We will not have a featured tractor this year, and we wouldn’t be able to have the daily parade because there are just too many people involved with that,” he said. He listed other events that couldn’t be arranged for this year, including the Entertainment Tent, The Kids Zone, exhibitor bags and buttons.

Demonstrations in the blacksmith shop and in the sawmill will take place with observation areas. There will be no bleachers so they can practice social distancing.

The guidelines in place because of the pandemic have changed the way people will be able to watch the demonstrations. No one will be allowed in the sawmill. People will be able to see the demonstrations from both ends and from the east side of the building while maintaining social distancing.

Lowell Gramling, Colona, has been in charge of the sawing demonstrations at each year’s show.

“We just don’t know how all of this will come together, and in order to give people the full benefit of the show, we are going to postpone featuring the Minneapolis Moline tractors and related equipment until the 2021 show next September,” Jordan said.

“This year we are featuring all brands of tractors and equipment from the 1900s to the 1970s,” he said.