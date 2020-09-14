Antique Engine & Tractor Association set to host Fall Harvest Days

GENESEO — Because of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, many annual events can’t take place this summer as many people know them, but they will happen in a somewhat different manner.
Such is the case of the Working Farm Show hosted each year by the Antique Engine & Tractor Association. Instead, AE&TA members are hosting Fall Harvest Days this weekend, Friday through Sunday, on their 50-acre show grounds on Illinois Highway 92, just outside of Geneseo.
Gate fees are $5 daily with children 12 and younger free; golf carts and side-by-sides are $5 daily. There are no weekend passes, and activities may change as mandated by the state or federal authorities.
AE&TA president Phil Jordan said up until March AE&TA members were planning for the 59th annual Working Farm Show.
“We were ‘on hold’ from March with plans for the show, and we have always thought we would do something, but some of the activities with the three-day show just can’t be offered and still maintain social distancing and other mandates involved with COVID-19,” he said.
Jordan said they would use the "people movers" at the Fall Harvest Days to shuttle visitors on the show grounds, and the younger kids will still have the opportunity to see how farm equipment was used in the past.
“We will not have a featured tractor this year, and we wouldn’t be able to have the daily parade because there are just too many people involved with that,” he said. He listed other events that couldn’t be arranged for this year, including the Entertainment Tent, The Kids Zone, exhibitor bags and buttons.
Demonstrations in the blacksmith shop and in the sawmill will take place with observation areas. There will be no bleachers so they can practice social distancing.
The guidelines in place because of the pandemic have changed the way people will be able to watch the demonstrations. No one will be allowed in the sawmill. People will be able to see the demonstrations from both ends and from the east side of the building while maintaining social distancing.
Lowell Gramling, Colona, has been in charge of the sawing demonstrations at each year’s show.
“We just don’t know how all of this will come together, and in order to give people the full benefit of the show, we are going to postpone featuring the Minneapolis Moline tractors and related equipment until the 2021 show next September,” Jordan said.
“This year we are featuring all brands of tractors and equipment from the 1900s to the 1970s,” he said.
The event will feature:
- train rides
- demonstrations in the sawmill and blacksmith shops
- plowing and tillage
- threshing
- horse-drawn equipment
- baling straw
- lawn and garden displays and hit-and-miss engines
- potato digging and Indian corn harvesting
- cane sorghum pressing
- food and ice cream vendors
- craft vendors
Those planning to attend Fall Harvest Days are welcome to take their tractors to the show grounds for the display.
