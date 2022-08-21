Antique show features candy company artifacts

They were billed as “the best chocolates on earth for the best girl on earth.”

Velma Chocolates, produced in the early 20th century in Davenport, were more than candy -- they were a Davenport institution. Ernst Otto, a concert bandmaster and superintendent of music for Davenport schools, wrote a ragtime song “Velma Chocolates” in honor of the candy, and an advertisement for the chocolate once graced the sides of a London bus.

Velma Chocolates were the flagship confection made by the Roddewig Schmidt Candy Co., once located on the northwest corner of 4th and Iowa streets. The company was sold in 1928, becoming the Papenbrock Candy Co. that operated until the 1950s, but today the name Velma Chocolates has faded from Q-C memory.

Except for Merle Vastine, the inveterate collector of all things Davenport, and organizer of the annual Mississippi Valley Antique Bottle & Advertising Show and Sale.

Over the years, Vastine has acquired several items related to the Velma brand, including wood and paper boxes in which the chocolates were sold, a pennant and pocket mirror, a metal tray, and postcards of the three-story, brick building where the candy was made.

You can see several of these items for yourself from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, during the annual bottle show and sale at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Also featured will be antique bottles and fruit jars, stoneware, brewery items, advertising and Quad-Cities collectibles. Admission is $2, with children under 14 admitted free.

A key reason Vastine keeps running these shows is his desire to share Davenport history and his hope that such interest will catch fire among others.

It pains him that so many people do not know that Davenport was once the washing machine capital of the world, that Muscatine was the pearl button capital and that through the years, Davenport was home to more than 200 cigar manufacturers. The artifacts he collects are concrete ways to connect with history.

The Roddewig Schmidt company was founded in 1900, according to long-time Quad-City Times history writer John Willard, but it had been making candy for at least 13 years earlier as a side line of the Roddewig Schmidt Cracker Co.

The chocolates were named after Velma Schmidt, a daughter of company principal Oswald Schmidt. She was born in 1886, graduated from the former St. Katherine’s School in Davenport and was active in the First Church of Christ, Scientist. She never married and lived with her parents at 517 W. 7th St., a landmark in Davenport’s historic Gold Coast neighborhood.

She died in 1959 at age 73 in that house.

Her story lives on in the wood and boxes, sheet music and pocket mirror that have survived for nearly 100 years and have been carefully saved and researched by history buffs like Vastine.