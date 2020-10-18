Antonio Wells

Administrators wanted to start a parent focus group, which fell apart after two meetings.

The student who sent the tweet received an in-school suspension for one or two days, he said.

“For me, at PV, the whole experience had its ups and it had its downs,” Wells said. “Walking through it at that time, I was more glad once I got to the other side than I was when I was in it. It was a stressful process, like walking on eggshells the entire time I was there.”

“It was almost as if the district has been trying to paint this perfect picture for years, and they want to put people of color in this picture, but they don’t know how to properly add them, so they’re just scattered all over the place.”

Wells attended J. B. Young then arrived at Pleasant Valley to begin high school.

“My first week at Pleasant Valley, I had two teachers ask me ‘What does it feel like to be Black?’ I had one teacher confuse me with another student who also happened to be Black.”

Students at PV used racial slurs in the hallways and sometimes in class, he said. “But let a student of color say something toward a Caucasian child, then we have some reprimanding going on there.”