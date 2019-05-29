An apartment fire in Davenport that started about 9 p.m. Wednesday remains under investigation.
District Chief Neil Gainey said smoke was showing from the second floor of the south unit of a two story duplex. Crews put out the fire in an upstairs apartment.
"Occupants of both sides have been accounted for, and got out safely upon our arrival," he said. One unit was badly damaged, he said.
The American Red Cross was notified to assist, he said. The investigation into the cause of the blaze continued late Wednesday, with firefighters and police remaining on the scene.