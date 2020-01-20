Appellate court rules for village of Orion in cat case

WHAT WE KNOW: Mike Larson and Pat Hardi of Orion have been in a dispute with the village over their nine cats kept in their 4,000-square-foot shop. Last January, Henry County Associate Judge Dana McReynolds ruled in favor of the couple, allowing them to keep the cats, though the village wanted to limit them to three. The village took the case to the Third District Appellate Court.

WHAT'S NEW: Village president James Cooper announced Monday that the appellate court has ruled in favor of the village. He said Larson and Hardi have 35 days from the date of the ruling to either accept it or file for additional consideration to the Illinois Supreme Court. He noted the case had been before the courts for three years. "I'm going to withhold any additional comment on that issue," Cooper said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHAT'S NEXT: The village has been in negotiations with the Peterson family over the building at 1000 4th Street for a new village hall. On Monday, the village went into closed session to talk about purchasing property for a new village hall, but they came out of the session and took no action.

During a discussion of streets, Trustee Steve Newman said 5th and 7th streets are the most dangerous for runners and walkers, and suggested widening either the sidewalks or the roads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0