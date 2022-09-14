Apple season ripens in the Quad-Cities

Before pumpkin patches are flooded with families looking for the perfect doorway decoration, farmers' markets and farms will fill with another yummy sign of autumn — apples.

Apple enthusiasts can make their way to Hamption, Il., for the first time in three years this weekend for the return of the Apple Festival, hosted by the Hampton Historical Society. The event will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Brettun & Black Museum, 601 1st Ave., Hampton.

The Apple Festival bake sale will have something for everyone, including pies, cakes and cookies. Whitey's Ice Cream will supply the perfect companion for apple pie — vanilla ice cream.

Beyond the bake sale, the Apple Festival will feature a kids' activities area and the Hampton Market Craft Fair, stocked with handmade tools, decorations and more. Festivalgoers can participate in a silent auction, watch a cider press demonstration and peruse museum exhibits.

For those who'd rather bake their own apple dishes from scratch, local apple orchards can supply everything from raw ingredients to pre-made apple treats.

Stone's Apple Barn's apple-picking season began Sept. 9, growing more than 40 apple varieties on 3,500 trees for the public to peruse. The orchard holds more than 15,000 trees total, growing apples and pears. The barn shop sells homemade apple cider alongside other sweets and treats, and visitors can buy a bag of apples to feed the livestock.

It is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. everyday at 16115 Hubbard Road, East Moline.

People can also visit Camp Creek Farm, 3753 N 1100 Ave., Lynn Center, Il., to pick their own apples. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in September, the orchard also sells mums, and will have pumpkins for sale later in the fall.

According to the orchard's website, Honeycrisp and Gala apples are at their peak, and staff are setting up at the Freight House Farmers' Market Sept. 17 to sell some. Other apples available for picking this weekend include Fuji, Cortland and Jonathan.