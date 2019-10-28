The Iowa Utilities Board reminds Iowans that limited financial heating assistance is available to income-eligible utility customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
The annual application period runs Nov. 1 through April 30. The application period for homes with elderly or disabled residents began Oct. 1, according to a news release.
The program is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary home heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor.
Under the LIHEAP program or the weatherization-assistance program, Iowa law protects qualified applicants who are the heads of households from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service from Nov. 1 through April 1.
Although qualified applicants cannot be disconnected during the annual winter moratorium, the Iowa Utilities Board urges all LIHEAP-certified customers to continue paying toward their energy bills through the winter to avoid accumulating high debt and facing potential utility service disconnection in the spring.
Eligibility for the federally funded LIHEAP program is based on household size and income, type of fuel, and type of housing. Applicants should review the federal- income guidelines then apply at the community action agency serving their area. Heating assistance dollars for LIHEAP and the weatherization assistance program are limited.
For assistance, customers may contact their local utility companies or the Iowa Utilities Board customer service staff at 877.565.4450 or customer@iub.iowa.gov.
For more information, go to iub.iowa.gov/liheap or the Iowa Department of Human Rights online at humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/liheap or call 515-281-3861.