Applications available for local scholarship opportunities

Applications for Community Foundation scholarships are due in February
The deadline for more than 70 scholarships totaling over $500,000 open to local students through the Community Foundation is approaching. Through the foundation scholarship opportunities are available for high school seniors as well as those who have already graduated. There are awards available for students no matter age or where higher education is to be pursued including trade and technical schools.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 15, 2023. Students can fill out one common application which will be submitted for all eligible scholarships. The application is available at
www.QCCommunityFoundation.org/scholarships. American Power Systems, Inc. accepting applications for STEM award
Davenport-based manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) is currently accepting applications for a $5,000 award for new college entrants pursuing education in a STEM field. The Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship is a merit and need based, one-time gift.
To be eligible, a student must be graduating in 2023 from a school located in Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline, Eldridge, Moline, Pleasant Valley or Rock Island. In addition, he or she must plan to matriculate for the first time into an accredited college program in 2023 with a major or specific focus in a science, technology, engineering and/or math discipline.
Required submission materials are available for download at
https://www.americanpowerinc.com/about/scholarships/ and include: application form, scholarship essay requirements and reference letter guidelines.
Complete details are available on the website. Deadline to apply is noon, Feb. 27, 2023. APS plans to announce the winner in May 2023.
Now in its sixth year, the scholarship is named in honor of the late Thomas Keenan Evans, a local engineer and entrepreneur who founded APS in 2006. The award, created in 2017, is fully funded by APS.
Photos: 2022 Davenport West High School Graduation
Reggie McCray waves to the crowd before receiving his diploma.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sarah Bernick speaks during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lisa Nguyen walks across the stage during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kloe Evans receives her diploma during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Addison Abbott and Ella Heath pose for photos after graduation.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Devin Aldeman receives his diploma during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Addison Abbott receives her diploma during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cristian Aguilera receives his diploma.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ava Arnold receives her diploma during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emma Peters walks across the stage to receive her diploma during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Paris Bowman receives her diploma during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West seniors pose for photos before the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hailey Elfgen receives her diploma during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mike Orfitelli, associate principal, speaks during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Students file into the Adler Theater during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brianna Aleksiejczyk speaks during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Luciana Ramirez waves to the crowd during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Davenport West choir performs during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mariuam Bibi receives her diplomat.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sarah Ann Bernick receives her diploma during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brianna Aleksiejczyk receives her diploma during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Families mingle along 3rd Street after the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liz Bixby, left, adjusts Kylie Duyvejonck's cap before the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West seniors pose for photos before the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Angyl Fabre-Woods receives her diploma Sunday at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Graduates pose for photos after the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Makailee Aloian receives her diploma during the Davenport West High School commencement ceremony, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Adler Theater in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.