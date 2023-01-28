Applications available for local scholarship opportunities

Applications for Community Foundation scholarships are due in February

The deadline for more than 70 scholarships totaling over $500,000 open to local students through the Community Foundation is approaching. Through the foundation scholarship opportunities are available for high school seniors as well as those who have already graduated. There are awards available for students no matter age or where higher education is to be pursued including trade and technical schools.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 15, 2023. Students can fill out one common application which will be submitted for all eligible scholarships. The application is available at www.QCCommunityFoundation.org/scholarships.

American Power Systems, Inc. accepting applications for STEM award

Davenport-based manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) is currently accepting applications for a $5,000 award for new college entrants pursuing education in a STEM field. The Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship is a merit and need based, one-time gift.

To be eligible, a student must be graduating in 2023 from a school located in Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline, Eldridge, Moline, Pleasant Valley or Rock Island. In addition, he or she must plan to matriculate for the first time into an accredited college program in 2023 with a major or specific focus in a science, technology, engineering and/or math discipline.

Required submission materials are available for download at https://www.americanpowerinc.com/about/scholarships/ and include: application form, scholarship essay requirements and reference letter guidelines.

Complete details are available on the website. Deadline to apply is noon, Feb. 27, 2023. APS plans to announce the winner in May 2023.

Now in its sixth year, the scholarship is named in honor of the late Thomas Keenan Evans, a local engineer and entrepreneur who founded APS in 2006. The award, created in 2017, is fully funded by APS.

Photos: 2022 Davenport West High School Graduation