Applications being taken for controlled deer bow hunt at Scott County Park

Applications are now being taken for a controlled deer bow hunt in Scott County Park from Oct. 1 through Jan. 10.

In a news release issued Friday, the Scott County Conservation Board said the objective of the plan is maintain a deer population that is in balance with plant life and other animal communities.

The controlled hunt will allow 15 hunters to hunt and remove deer from Scott County Park.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has designated Scott County Park as a special deer management zone and has approved the issuance of 30 special deer licenses for Scott County Park.

The special licenses will be for antlerless deer only for all hunts.

Licenses will only be issued to residents of Iowa, and are in addition to any deer license a person may have for the regular deer season.

The special deer license will only be issued to applicants who have passed the shooter’s proficiency test and attended the hunter safety session conducted by the Scott County Conservation Board.

There will be no refunds for cancellation or failure to meet or follow any deer management requirements.

Applications are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Scott County Park at the south entrance station; West Lake Park at the campground office at Gate 5; and online at www.scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation.

Completed applications must be mailed to: Scott County Conservation Board, West Lake Park Gate 3, 14910 110th Avenue, Davenport, IA, 52804; or emailed to: conservation@scottcountyiowa.gov.

During the first week of August, a selection will be conducted to select the 15 people needed for the Scott County Park hunt. Written notifications will be made to all applicants whether they are selected or not.

Preferential consideration will be given to past successful participants, youth and disabled hunters during the selection process.

The hunter safety session and shooting proficiency tests will be required for all of the selected participants.

The sessions will be conducted at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Scott County Park Old Nature Center, 19251 290th St. Long Grove. Attendance is mandatory.

Each hunter will be required to hit a 9-inch diameter circle four times out of five attempts at 20 yards. Hunters must bring their own archery equipment. Off-hand shooting is required. There will be no second chances. Handicap and youth hunters may shoot a modified course of fire.

Those selected for the hunt must purchase the Scott County Park special hunt licenses from K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant St., Bettendorf, after receiving selection and approval documentation from the Conservation Board.

The fee is $28.50 for the first antlerless permit, and $13 for the second or subsequent antlerless permits.

For more information contact the Scott County Conservation Board at 563-328-3280.

