Applications open for Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES — Wanted: applicants for a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court.

The 17-member State Judicial Nominating Commission, which is responsible for selecting nominees for appointment to the state’s highest court, announced Wednesday it will begin accepting applications for the vacancy on the court created when Chief Justice Mark Cady died Nov. 15.

By law, the commission received notice of the vacancy from Gov. Kim Reynolds last Wednesday. The commission has 60 days to send a slate of three nominees to the governor, who will appoint the new justice.

Applicants must be a resident of Iowa, licensed to practice law in Iowa and must be of such age that he or she will be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before reaching the age of 72, the mandatory retirement age.

The deadline for applications to be received by the commission and the commissioners to be considered for balloting is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 23.

Any citizen may submit applications to the commission’s secretary or to any commissioner via email at the email addresses listed on the State Judicial Nominating Commission website at https://www.iowajnc.gov/state-commission.