Applications open for voting by mail in April 6 Rock Island County elections

Kinney is encouraging voters to submit vote by mail applications as soon as possible and said only one application needs to be submitted. The last day for the clerk’s office to receive and process a vote by mail application is April 1.

Voters should allow enough time to ensure their ballot is postmarked on or before election day, April 6, or that it is dropped off the at the secure election drop box by April 6.

Due to COVID-19, early voting is only available at the county clerk’s office during regular business hours beginning March 1.

For more information, go to www.VoteRICounty.org,​ or call the Rock Island County clerk’s election hotline at 786-VOTE (309-786-8683).

All visitors to the building must wear a face mask. Parking is available for limited times on the street in front of the building, or for free in the parking ramp one block east of the building.​

