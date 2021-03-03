Applications open for voting by mail in April 6 Rock Island County elections

Applications to vote by mail for the April 6 municipal and school board elections are now being accepted by Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney.
“Again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraging voters to vote by mail to reduce the burden on and risk to election judges at vote centers on election day,” Kinney said in a release.
Kinney said more than 100 applications to vote by mail have already been received. Ballots will be mailed to voters who requested them beginning March 12.
Voters can call the county clerk’s office at 309-786-VOTE (309-786-8683) and request an application to be mailed to them, or download a blank application to vote by mail on the election website www.VoteRICounty.org under the Vote-By-Mail tab.
Completed applications can be mailed back to the county clerk’s office, 1504 Third Ave., Rock Island, IL 60121.
Applications may also be dropped into the secure blue election drop box in front of the county clerk’s office, or scanned or photographed and sent to coclerk@ricountyclerk.org.
Kinney is encouraging voters to submit vote by mail applications as soon as possible and said only one application needs to be submitted. The last day for the clerk’s office to receive and process a vote by mail application is April 1.
Voters should allow enough time to ensure their ballot is postmarked on or before election day, April 6, or that it is dropped off the at the secure election drop box by April 6.
Due to COVID-19, early voting is only available at the county clerk’s office during regular business hours beginning March 1.
For more information, go to www.VoteRICounty.org, or call the Rock Island County clerk’s election hotline at 786-VOTE (309-786-8683).
All visitors to the building must wear a face mask. Parking is available for limited times on the street in front of the building, or for free in the parking ramp one block east of the building.