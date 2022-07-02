Appointments required at Moline-Silvis Driver Services facility

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reminds the public that appointments are required at several Illinois Drivers Service facilities, including Moline-Silvis, for behind-the-wheel tests, REAL IDs, standard driver's licenses and ID cards.

Seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and expectant mothers may visit any facility as a walk-in. Citizens should visit ilsos.gov to see which services are available online or to schedule an appointment.

For those without internet access, the secretary of state is partnering with the Chicago Lighthouse to provide an appointment hotline, which the public may call at 844-817-4649.

Vehicle services such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title do not require appointments.

The extension for an expired driver's licenses, ID card or learner's permit is scheduled to expire on July 31, 2022.

White also notes that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

