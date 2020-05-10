April showers BBB Scamtracker with surge of COVID-19-related scams

The Better Business Bureau has completed an extensive investigation into puppy scams.

The most recent victims say scammers are using COVID-19 as an excuse for pets being delayed and held at the airport. Victims say it’s the reason scammers claim to need more money for additional care or to get the pets through extra security.

Reports also have come in from other Better Business Bureau offices about perpetrators saying they are selling puppies because the owner is an elderly person who is afraid of catching COVID-19 from the new pet.

Other April online scams have included options people turn to often in an economic downturn, including fake employment offers - stealing both personal identity and money from victims- and phony investments.

The United States Attorney General has charged the operator of EM Central, a company registered in Michigan, with wire fraud for an e-commerce website, which allegedly scammed companies into paying for N95 masks that never arrived. That company carried an “F” rating with the BBB, and one-star reviews.

“The criminal element is always ready to prey on fear and uncertainty, and it is all too easy to lie and create phony websites on the internet,” Horton said.

Horton urges people to report scam incidents, even if no money is lost, to the BBB Scamtracker, BBB.ORG/scamtracker.

