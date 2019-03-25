The Arc of the Quad-Cities Area will spotlight four honorees with this year's Catalyst Awards for their work in championing the dignity, independence, and participation of all people with disabilities.
With the theme, "Igniting a Passion for Inclusion," the Catalyst Awards, Dinner, & Auction will be Thursday, April 11, at Camden Centre in Milan. It begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Arc will present these awards:
- The Evelyn Colberg Memorial Award — Mary Vande Voorde, a retired employee who launched The Arc’s Holiday Choir and kept the tradition going more than 20 years. The award is named for a dedicated volunteer and founding Arc member.
- The Community Partner of the Year Award — Kiwanis Club of Rock Island for establishing an Aktion Club to involve adults with disabilities in the Kiwanis' organized pursuits and community service programs.
- The Community Advocate of the Year Award -- Access to Waves program of the Backwater Gamblers. The water ski team advocates for equal participation in water sports by providing adaptive water-skiing opportunities to people with disabilities.
- Business Partner of the Year Award — Honeywell, Inc. of Rock Island for investing in people with disabilities by offering employment opportunities and supporting their financial and personal goals.
The awards dinner is open to the public. Cost is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Ticket price includes dinner, cash bar, silent and live auction bidding, and music by the Black Hawk Jazz Band.
Tickets can be purchased online at biddingforgood.com/thearcqca or by calling 309-429-6067. Attire is "semiformal" or "dressy casual." Deadline to register is Wednesday, April 10.